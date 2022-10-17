India's COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Approaches Above 219.30 Crore

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.33 Cr (2,19,33,43,651) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,47,585) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Mon,October 17 2022 11:47 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Just Dial gallops after Q2 PAT jumps 58% YoY

Next » Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Roflumilast Tablets

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]