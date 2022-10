India's COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Approaches Above 219.30 Crore

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.33 Cr (2,19,33,43,651) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,47,585) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

