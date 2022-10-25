India's foreign exchange reserves dip
India's foreign exchange reserves continued the downward trajectory, dropping 4.5 billion U.S. dollars to 528.37 billion U.S. dollars for the week ending October 14, according to data released by the South Asian country's central bank late Friday. In the previous week ending October 7, the forex reserves had improved for the first time in 10 weeks. India's forex reserves had fallen to their lowest since July 2020, to 532.66 billion U.S. dollars for the week ending September 30. India's Foreign Currency Assets reduced by 2.83 billion U.S. dollars to 468.67 billion U.S. dollars.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel