India's Forex Reserves Drop To 3-Month Low At $560 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by about USD 2.4 billion to USD 560.003 billion in the week ending on March 10, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest data.

During the prior week that ended on March 3, India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the first time in five weeks to USD 562.40 billion, an increase of USD 1.45 billion, data showed.

According to RBI's latest data, India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, declined USD 2.22 billion to USD 494.863 billion. Gold reserves declined by USD 110 million to USD 41.923 billion.

