India's Growth Underpinned By Structural Reforms Says IMF Managing Director

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has stated that India deserves to be called a bright spot on this otherwise dark horizon because it has been a fast-growing economy and this growth is underpinned by structural reforms, among them the remarkable success in digitalization in India from digital ID to providing all services and support on the basis of digital access. This has been indeed a huge factor for India's success. And the country is now stepping into taking the lead on G20 from that position of strength.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News