Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 44.48% to Rs 245.81 croreNet Loss of Indian Acrylics reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 21.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.48% to Rs 245.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 170.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales245.81170.13 44 OPM %5.35-5.65 -PBDT4.21-15.85 LP PBT-1.61-21.82 93 NP-1.61-21.82 93
First Published: Fri,November 11 2022 14:55 IST
