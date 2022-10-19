Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit declines 9.35% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 2.22% to Rs 2.30 croreNet profit of Indian Infotech and Software declined 9.35% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.302.25 2 OPM %84.3595.11 -PBDT1.942.14 -9 PBT1.942.14 -9 NP1.942.14 -9
First Published: Wed,October 19 2022 08:32 IST
