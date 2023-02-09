Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit rises 7.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.22% to Rs 2.30 crore Net profit of Indian Infotech and Software rose 7.83% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.302.25 2 OPM %77.8373.78 -PBDT1.791.66 8 PBT1.791.66 8 NP1.791.66 8 Net profit of Indian Infotech and Software rose 7.83% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.302.2577.8373.781.791.661.791.661.791.66 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



