Indian Overseas Bank slips for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 27.1, down 5.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.66% rally in NIFTY and a 31.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Indian Overseas Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock has eased around 15.71% in last one month. The volume in the stock stood at 198.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 650.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

