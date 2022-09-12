Indices may open on flat note
SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 9 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Monday on improved risk sentiment. Mainland China, Hong Kong and South Korea markets are closed for a holiday.
US stocks rallied on Friday as investors went on a buying spree, shrugging off concerns about the economic outlook.
The U.S. is set to release its consumer price index for August on Tuesday. The report is one of the last pieces of data on inflation the Fed will see ahead of its September meeting. Retail sales and industrial production reports will be released Thursday.
Domestic markets:
Back home, the headline equity indices ended with decent gains after a volatile session on Friday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 104.92 points or 0.18% to 59,793.14. The Nifty 50 index gained 34.60 points or 0.19% to 17,833.35.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,132.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,167.56 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 September, provisional data showed.
