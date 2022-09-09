Indices may open on strong note on upbeat global cues
SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 107 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher as investors digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest comments as he vowed to raise rates to tackle inflation until the job is done.
China's consumer inflation came in at 2.5% in August, lower than the 2.7% recorded in July.
US stocks rose Thursday after moving between gains and losses as Wall Street weighed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the central bank continuing to fight inflation.
Powell reiterated that the central bank will do what it takes to fight inflation. He also signaled that a pause in rate hikes or a pivot to cutting interest rates is not coming soon.
The European Central Bank Thursday hiked interest rates by 0.75 percentage point, raising its deposit to 0.75% from zero, in a largely expected move to tamp down inflation.
Domestic markets:
Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks ended with strong gains on Thursday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 659.31 points or 1.12% to 59,688.22. The Nifty 50 index added 174.35 points or 0.99% to 17,798.75.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,913.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 212.61 crore in the Indian equity market on 8 September, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMMARKET REPORT