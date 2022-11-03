Indigo Paints standalone net profit rises 173.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 23.71% to Rs 242.61 croreNet profit of Indigo Paints rose 173.73% to Rs 37.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 242.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 196.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales242.61196.11 24 OPM %13.9211.92 -PBDT36.7026.17 40 PBT28.2118.47 53 NP37.0913.55 174
First Published: Thu,November 03 2022 15:44 IST
