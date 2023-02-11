Indigo Paints standalone net profit rises 8.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 281.27 crore Net profit of Indigo Paints rose 8.07% to Rs 26.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 281.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 265.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales281.27265.46 6 OPM %14.4214.57 -PBDT44.0340.70 8 PBT35.3232.83 8 NP26.2624.30 8 Net profit of Indigo Paints rose 8.07% to Rs 26.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 281.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 265.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.281.27265.4614.4214.5744.0340.7035.3232.8326.2624.30 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)