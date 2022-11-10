Indoco Remedies standalone net profit rises 19.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 404.60 crore Net profit of Indoco Remedies rose 19.41% to Rs 49.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 404.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 372.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales404.60372.63 9 OPM %21.6923.17 -PBDT82.8584.27 -2 PBT67.2064.81 4 NP49.6441.57 19 Net profit of Indoco Remedies rose 19.41% to Rs 49.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 404.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 372.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.404.60372.6321.6923.1782.8584.2767.2064.8149.6441.57 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)