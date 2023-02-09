Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 31.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.37% to Rs 277.71 crore Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 31.28% to Rs 20.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 277.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 236.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales277.71236.61 17 OPM %13.6313.23 -PBDT39.2731.04 27 PBT29.4122.24 32 NP20.9015.92 31



