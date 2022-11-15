Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit rises 405.77% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 183.16% to Rs 42.05 croreNet profit of Indrayani Biotech rose 405.77% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 183.16% to Rs 42.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales42.0514.85 183 OPM %12.3711.04 -PBDT6.011.15 423 PBT5.261.04 406 NP5.261.04 406
First Published: Tue,November 15 2022 14:49 IST
