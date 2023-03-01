Industrials shares edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 66.7 points or 0.96% at 6995.31 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (up 7.59%), Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd (up 4.54%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 4.49%),Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd (up 4.46%),Kriti Industries (India) Ltd (up 4.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TD Power Systems Ltd (up 4.39%), Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd (up 4.02%), Universal Cables Ltd (up 3.8%), Welspun Enterprises Ltd (up 3.38%), and SEPC Ltd (up 3.29%).

On the other hand, Gayatri Projects Ltd (down 2.19%), Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd (down 1.99%), and Uflex Ltd (down 1.61%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 379.53 or 0.64% at 59341.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.5 points or 0.59% at 17405.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 234.58 points or 0.86% at 27575.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.83 points or 0.73% at 8720.21.

On BSE,1974 shares were trading in green, 731 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News