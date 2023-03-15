Industrials shares edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 77.87 points or 1.12% at 7055.01 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (up 7.61%), Oricon Enterprises Ltd (up 3.74%),Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd (up 3.23%),Manaksia Ltd (up 3.04%),Sanghvi Movers Ltd (up 2.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 2.91%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.91%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (up 2.8%), SEPC Ltd (up 2.79%), and PNC Infratech Ltd (up 2.72%).

On the other hand, Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd (down 3.23%), Gayatri Projects Ltd (down 3.16%), and Steel Exchange India Ltd (down 2.58%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 345.47 or 0.6% at 58245.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.7 points or 0.62% at 17149.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.11 points or 0.68% at 27326.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.12 points or 0.49% at 8615.69.

On BSE,2133 shares were trading in green, 643 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

