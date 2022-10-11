Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 15.93 points or 0.24% at 6586.44 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (up 6.91%), Electrosteel Castings Ltd (up 6.01%),Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 5.79%),Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (up 3.88%),Gayatri Projects Ltd (up 3.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Surya Roshni Ltd (up 3.03%), Ester Industries Ltd (up 2.99%), ITD Cementation India Ltd (up 2.86%), Data Patterns (India) Ltd (up 2.83%), and VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (up 2.76%).

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.01%), JTL Infra Ltd (down 2.34%), and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (down 2.31%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 187.77 or 0.32% at 57803.34.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54 points or 0.31% at 17187.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.68 points or 0.27% at 29094.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.56 points or 0.03% at 8886.66.

On BSE,1754 shares were trading in green, 993 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

