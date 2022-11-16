Industrials stocks rise
Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 6.97 points or 0.1% at 6776.77 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (up 7.74%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (up 6.54%),Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (up 4.22%),Cosmo First Ltd (up 3.54%),Finolex Industries Ltd (up 3.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 3.26%), Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (up 3.13%), HBL Power Systems Ltd (up 2.98%), Titagarh Wagons Ltd (up 2.79%), and Nahar Polyfilms Ltd (up 2.74%).
On the other hand, DCM Shriram Ltd (down 4.78%), Oricon Enterprises Ltd (down 2.55%), and Wendt India Ltd (down 2.46%) turned lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 119.63 or 0.19% at 61753.36.
The Nifty 50 index was down 37.85 points or 0.21% at 18365.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 56.79 points or 0.2% at 29115.14.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.71 points or 0.12% at 8999.58.
On BSE,1535 shares were trading in green, 1265 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.
