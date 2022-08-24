Info Edge rises on agreeing to acquire stake in Happily Unmarried Marketing
Info Edge (India) advanced 2.34% to Rs 4,367.25 after the company agreed to invest Rs 7.5 crore in Happily Unmarried Marketing, through its wholly-owned subsidiary.The company said that this acquisition is its strategic investment that would help the company to consolidate its position into the said line of business within the internet services industry.
Happily Unmarried is an associate company of Info Edge (India). The aggregate shareholding of the company, post this investment together with previous investments, in the said entity would be 30.57% on a fully converted and diluted basis for a consideration of Rs 7.5 crore.
Happily Unmarried is engaged in the business of personal care, under the brand 'Ustraa' and 'HU Girls' and any other brand which the company may launch in the future and excludes the existing home accessory businesses conducted under the brand 'Happily Unmarried'. The company's turnover stood at Rs 67.81 crore in the financial year ended 30 March 2022.
Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses viz. Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.
The company's standalone net profit jumped 47% to Rs 148.43 crore on a 58.8% increase in net sales to Rs 507.66 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT