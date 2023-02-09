Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 20.73 points or 0.07% at 30591.66 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (up 5.08%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 4.29%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 2.72%),Cyient Ltd (up 2.56%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (up 2.03%), Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 1.84%), D-Link India Ltd (up 1.61%), Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 1.41%), and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 1.39%).

On the other hand, Allied Digital Services Ltd (down 3.4%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.46%), and ASM Technologies Ltd (down 1.78%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 159.29 or 0.26% at 60504.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82 points or 0.46% at 17789.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51.26 points or 0.18% at 28118.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.78 points or 0.06% at 8887.52.

On BSE,1337 shares were trading in green, 1519 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

