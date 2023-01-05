Information Technology shares edge lower
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 282.46 points or 0.98% at 28409.66 at 13:48 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, D-Link India Ltd (down 2.79%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 2.66%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 2.56%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.56%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 2.03%), Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 1.88%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.8%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 1.76%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.75%).
On the other hand, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 4.35%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 2.44%), and Onward Technologies Ltd (up 2.09%) moved up.
At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 536.98 or 0.89% at 60120.47.
The Nifty 50 index was down 136.05 points or 0.75% at 17906.9.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 121.86 points or 0.42% at 28871.17.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.17 points or 0.12% at 8997.16.
On BSE,1337 shares were trading in green, 2083 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.
