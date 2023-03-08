Information Technology shares edge lower
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 185.45 points or 0.62% at 29720.11 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.52%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.21%),D-Link India Ltd (down 1.84%),Control Print Ltd (down 1.72%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 1.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.58%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.53%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 1.37%), LTI Mindtree Ltd (down 1.34%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.25%).
On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 3.96%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 2.04%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 1.73%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 126.03 or 0.21% at 60098.43.
The Nifty 50 index was down 29.5 points or 0.17% at 17681.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.15 points or 0.09% at 28121.18.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.26 points or 0.03% at 8861.32.
On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 1685 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT