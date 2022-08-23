Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 510.39 points or 1.7% at 29495.92 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mphasis Ltd (down 4.16%), Matrimony.com Ltd (down 3.39%),Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 3.23%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.64%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 2.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Affle India Ltd (down 2.56%), D-Link India Ltd (down 2.45%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.91%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.87%), and Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 1.83%).

On the other hand, Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 4.24%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 2.99%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 2.21%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 194.62 or 0.33% at 58968.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.1 points or 0.41% at 17562.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.9 points or 0.53% at 27991.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.66 points or 0.46% at 8746.45.

On BSE,1971 shares were trading in green, 1331 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

