Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 982.12 points or 3.36% at 28262.74 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 4.67%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 4.58%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 4.3%),Infosys Ltd (down 4%),Mindtree Ltd (down 3.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 3.85%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 3.75%), Mphasis Ltd (down 3.64%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.56%), and KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 3.27%).

On the other hand, NELCO Ltd (up 10%), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 4.26%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 1.71%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 732.45 or 1.24% at 58101.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 213.75 points or 1.22% at 17345.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 154.92 points or 0.55% at 28260.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 67.8 points or 0.77% at 8785.52.

On BSE,1328 shares were trading in green, 2114 were trading in red and 199 were unchanged.

