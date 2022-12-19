Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 166.67 points or 0.58% at 28626.22 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 4.87%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 2.7%),Affle India Ltd (down 2.36%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 1.63%),Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 1.4%), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 1.25%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 1.2%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.18%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.17%).

On the other hand, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (up 6.86%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 5.11%), and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 4.47%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 312.74 or 0.51% at 61650.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.1 points or 0.53% at 18366.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 66.74 points or 0.23% at 29583.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.07 points or 0.24% at 9150.69.

On BSE,1982 shares were trading in green, 1544 were trading in red and 185 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News