Information Technology shares fall
Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 166.67 points or 0.58% at 28626.22 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 4.87%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 2.7%),Affle India Ltd (down 2.36%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 1.63%),Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 1.4%), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 1.25%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 1.2%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.18%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.17%).
On the other hand, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (up 6.86%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 5.11%), and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 4.47%) moved up.
At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 312.74 or 0.51% at 61650.55.
The Nifty 50 index was up 97.1 points or 0.53% at 18366.1.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 66.74 points or 0.23% at 29583.49.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.07 points or 0.24% at 9150.69.
On BSE,1982 shares were trading in green, 1544 were trading in red and 185 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT