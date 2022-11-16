Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 187.1 points or 0.62% at 30184.21 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, FCS Software Solutions Ltd (up 9.03%), Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (up 3.33%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.23%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 2.2%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 2.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 1.78%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 1.56%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 1.29%), Control Print Ltd (up 1.21%), and Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 1.2%).

On the other hand, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 4.95%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 2.28%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.27%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 119.63 or 0.19% at 61753.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 37.85 points or 0.21% at 18365.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 56.79 points or 0.2% at 29115.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.71 points or 0.12% at 8999.58.

On BSE,1535 shares were trading in green, 1265 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

