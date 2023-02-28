Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 286.91 points or 0.97% at 29936.26 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, NELCO Ltd (up 4.3%), DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (up 4.29%),Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 3.79%),Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 3.24%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 3.1%), Mastek Ltd (up 3.02%), Vakrangee Ltd (up 2.53%), Subex Ltd (up 2.28%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.15%).

On the other hand, Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 1.84%), ASM Technologies Ltd (down 1.69%), and Affle India Ltd (down 0.82%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 130.76 or 0.22% at 59419.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.9 points or 0.17% at 17421.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 71.99 points or 0.26% at 27304.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.19 points or 0.25% at 8629.24.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1104 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

