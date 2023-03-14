Infosys Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1415.25, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.05% in last one year as compared to a 2.15% rally in NIFTY and a 18.17% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Infosys Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1415.25, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 17021. The Sensex is at 57784.35, down 0.78%.Infosys Ltd has eased around 11.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29267, down 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1421.55, down 1.36% on the day. Infosys Ltd tumbled 23.05% in last one year as compared to a 2.15% rally in NIFTY and a 18.17% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 26.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

