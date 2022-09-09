Infosys Ltd spurts 1.08%, gains for third straight session

Infosys Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1491.9, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17850.55. The Sensex is at 59833.1, up 0.24%. Infosys Ltd has slipped around 6.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28102.4, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

