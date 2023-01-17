Infosys Ltd up for fifth session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1533.6, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.16% in last one year as compared to a 0.78% slide in NIFTY and a 22.8% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

Infosys Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1533.6, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 17970.95. The Sensex is at 60402.9, up 0.52%. Infosys Ltd has gained around 1.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29264.65, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1535.55, up 0.57% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 20.16% in last one year as compared to a 0.78% slide in NIFTY and a 22.8% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 28.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News