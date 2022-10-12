Infosys president Ravi Kumar S resigns

The IT major on Tuesday (11 October 2022) announced that Ravi Kumar S. resigned as president with effect from 11 October 2022.

In his role, Ravi Kumar led the Infosys global delivery organization across all global industry segments.

"The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S. for his contributions to the Company," Infosys said in a statement.

The Infosys board will consider a share buyback on 13 October 2022. On the same day, the board will also consider Q2 results.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The IT major reported a 5.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,360 crore on 6.8% increase in net sales to Rs 34,470 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

The scrip rose 2.65% to Rs 1423.90 on the Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News