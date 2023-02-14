Infronics Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 56.90% to Rs 1.82 croreNet profit of Infronics Systems remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.90% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.821.16 57 OPM %5.490.86 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT-0.020.01 PL NP0.010.01 0
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:45 IST
