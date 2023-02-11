Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 67.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.30% to Rs 319.22 crore Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) rose 67.69% to Rs 47.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.30% to Rs 319.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 244.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales319.22244.99 30 OPM %20.5116.01 -PBDT68.9942.22 63 PBT64.7838.58 68 NP47.9628.60 68



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)