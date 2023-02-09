Integra Capital Management standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore Net profit of Integra Capital Management rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.04 175 OPM %72.730 -PBDT0.080 0 PBT0.080 0 NP0.080.01 700 Net profit of Integra Capital Management rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.110.0472.7300.0800.0800.080.01 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)