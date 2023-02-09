Integra Capital Management standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 175.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Integra Capital Management rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.04 175 OPM %72.730 -PBDT0.080 0 PBT0.080 0 NP0.080.01 700
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 15:53 IST
