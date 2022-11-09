Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 8.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.93% to Rs 32.92 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India rose 8.08% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.93% to Rs 32.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.9227.00 22 OPM %14.8514.30 -PBDT4.764.06 17 PBT4.243.64 16 NP2.812.60 8

First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 15:07 IST
