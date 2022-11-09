Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 8.08% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 21.93% to Rs 32.92 croreNet profit of Integra Engineering India rose 8.08% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.93% to Rs 32.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.9227.00 22 OPM %14.8514.30 -PBDT4.764.06 17 PBT4.243.64 16 NP2.812.60 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 15:07 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read