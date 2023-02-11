Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 16.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 20.85 crore Net profit of Intense Technologies declined 16.87% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 20.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.8518.15 15 OPM %20.9131.24 -PBDT4.585.80 -21 PBT4.125.47 -25 NP3.454.15 -17 Net profit of Intense Technologies declined 16.87% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 20.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.8518.1520.9131.244.585.804.125.473.454.15



