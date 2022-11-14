Intense Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.45% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 21.01 croreNet profit of Intense Technologies rose 31.45% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 21.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.0117.26 22 OPM %28.4226.77 -PBDT6.104.43 38 PBT5.764.21 37 NP4.433.37 31
First Published: Mon,November 14 2022 13:40 IST
