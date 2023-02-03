Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 69.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.92% to Rs 512.12 crore Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 69.13% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.92% to Rs 512.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 388.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales512.12388.20 32 OPM %12.1811.00 -PBDT72.8646.00 58 PBT65.4138.99 68 NP48.0528.41 69 Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 69.13% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.92% to Rs 512.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 388.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.512.12388.2012.1811.0072.8646.0065.4138.9948.0528.41 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



