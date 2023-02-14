IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 94.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.37% to Rs 1514.14 crore Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 94.50% to Rs 141.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 72.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 1514.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1279.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1514.141279.11 18 OPM %48.3550.20 -PBDT421.01313.71 34 PBT205.98121.35 70 NP141.3672.68 94



