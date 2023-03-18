Ircon International announces appointment of Govt. Nominee Director
Ircon International announced the appointment of B.K. Gupta, Additional Member (CE), Railway Board as Government Nominee (Part Time Official) Director on the Board of the Company with immediate effect, till he holds the post of Additional Member (CE), Railway Board or further orders, whichever is earlier.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel