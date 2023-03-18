Ircon International announces appointment of Govt. Nominee Director

Ircon International announced the appointment of B.K. Gupta, Additional Member (CE), Railway Board as Government Nominee (Part Time Official) Director on the Board of the Company with immediate effect, till he holds the post of Additional Member (CE), Railway Board or further orders, whichever is earlier. Powered by Capital Market - Live News



