ISGEC bags order for supply of high pressure waste heat boilers

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has bagged an order from major steel company from eastern India for supply of seven waste heat recovery boilers utilising waste gases from DRI sponge iron kiln. These boilers will generate steam at 125 kg/ cm2 (a) pressure). Earlier, the company supplied 4 CFBC boilers to the same company.



