ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.93% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 45.01% to Rs 40.37 croreNet profit of ITL Industries rose 44.93% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.01% to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.3727.84 45 OPM %6.648.30 -PBDT2.992.18 37 PBT2.631.78 48 NP2.001.38 45
First Published: Tue,November 15 2022 14:49 IST
