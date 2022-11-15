ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.01% to Rs 40.37 crore Net profit of ITL Industries rose 44.93% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.01% to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.3727.84 45 OPM %6.648.30 -PBDT2.992.18 37 PBT2.631.78 48 NP2.001.38 45 Net profit of ITL Industries rose 44.93% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.01% to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.40.3727.846.648.302.992.182.631.782.001.38



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)