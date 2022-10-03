J Kumar Infraprojects receives contract worth Rs 352 cr

To re-construct Siddharth Municipal General Hospital in Goregaon (W), Mumbai

J Kumar Infraprojects has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the "Proposed re-construction of Siddharth Municipal General Hospital on land bearing CTS No.260/12, 266 & 267 A/1, at Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon (W) in P/S ward for a total lumpsum contract cost of Rs. 352.30 crore.

First Published: Mon,October 03 2022 13:32 IST
