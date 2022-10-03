J Kumar Infraprojects receives contract worth Rs 352 cr
To re-construct Siddharth Municipal General Hospital in Goregaon (W), MumbaiJ Kumar Infraprojects has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the "Proposed re-construction of Siddharth Municipal General Hospital on land bearing CTS No.260/12, 266 & 267 A/1, at Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon (W) in P/S ward for a total lumpsum contract cost of Rs. 352.30 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Mon,October 03 2022 13:32 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read