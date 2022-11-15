Jagan Lamps standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 6.76% to Rs 10.20 croreNet profit of Jagan Lamps declined 28.57% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.76% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.2010.94 -7 OPM %10.209.41 -PBDT1.031.33 -23 PBT0.691.02 -32 NP0.500.70 -29
