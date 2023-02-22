Jagaran Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.62% to Rs 16.92 crore Net profit of Jagaran Microfin Pvt declined 41.52% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 16.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.9217.74 -5 OPM %56.8060.65 -PBDT0.382.11 -82 PBT0.301.99 -85 NP1.001.71 -42 Net profit of Jagaran Microfin Pvt declined 41.52% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 16.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.



