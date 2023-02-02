Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 24.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 488.16 crore Net profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 24.41% to Rs 82.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 488.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 518.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales488.16518.51 -6 OPM %16.7632.39 -PBDT93.76172.37 -46 PBT67.42142.85 -53 NP82.32108.91 -24



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)