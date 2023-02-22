Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt standalone net profit declines 33.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.95% to Rs 1201.22 crore Net profit of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt declined 33.21% to Rs 265.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 397.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 1201.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1189.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1201.221189.96 1 OPM %75.5084.40 -PBDT1078.031145.00 -6 PBT182.99711.79 -74 NP265.59397.65 -33 Net profit of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt declined 33.21% to Rs 265.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 397.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 1201.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1189.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1201.221189.9675.5084.401078.031145.00182.99711.79265.59397.65 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)