Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt standalone net profit declines 33.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.95% to Rs 1201.22 crore

Net profit of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt declined 33.21% to Rs 265.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 397.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 1201.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1189.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1201.221189.96 1 OPM %75.5084.40 -PBDT1078.031145.00 -6 PBT182.99711.79 -74 NP265.59397.65 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,February 22 2023 07:31 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Deepak Fertilizers &amp; Petrochemicals Corp appoints director

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]