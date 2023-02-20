Japan Market ends in green

Japan share market finished session marginally higher on Monday, 20 February 2023, after recouping early losses, with shares in export-related companies leading rally on the back of yen weakening against greenback.

However, market gains capped as investors were awaiting key events later this week, including parliamentary hearings scheduled for Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index added 18.81 points, or 0.07%, to finish at 27,531.94. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.78 points, or 0.39%, to 1,999.71.

Total 26 of 33 TSE sectors ended higher, with Securities & Commodities Futures, Pulp & Paper, Other Financial Business, Rubber Products, Electric Power & Gas, Textiles & Apparels, and Iron & Steel issues were notable gainers.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen was trading around lower 134 level against greenback. The dollar stood at 134.12 yen in late Tokyo trading Monday, down 0.12% from 134.15 on Friday, after trading in the range of 133.96-134.54.

