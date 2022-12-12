Japan Nikkei ends lower with eyes on US Fed move
Japan share market finished session lower on Monday, 12 December 2022, as risk sentiments turned downbeat on following a choppy day of trading on Wall Street on Friday after hotter-than-expected inflation data renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively counter inflation. However, market losses capped on yen depreciation around the 137-yen line against greenback.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 58.68 points, or 0.21%, to 27,842.33. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.23 points, or 0.22%, to 1,957.33.
Total 20 of 33 TSE sectors closed lower, with Iron & Steel issue was worst performer, falling 1.26%, followed by Nonferrous Metals (down 0.81%), Wholesale Trade (down 0.7%), Textiles & Apparels (down 0.6%), and Metal Products (down 0.61%) sectors, while Marine Transportation issue outperformed with gain of 1.35%.
Tech stocks declined on tracking fall in US peers. Chip-manufacturing equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 1% to 45,250 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest declined 0.7% to 9,810 yen.
Shares of export-oriented companies rose as a softer yen improved companies' profits that have been earned overseas when repatriated. Among export-related issues, Toyota Motor rose 0.5% to 1,963 yen, and Honda Motor inched up 0.1% to 3,261 yen.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan producer prices were up 9.3% on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday, up from 9.1% in October. On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6% - unchanged from the previous month. Export prices fell 0.1% on month and added 1.1% on year, the bank said, while import prices dropped 2.5% on month and jumped 8.6% on year.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen depreciated 0.2% to 136.87 against US dollar in Asian trade after trading in range between 136.51-137.12.
Wall Street closed lower on last Friday, after U.S. producer price data suggested inflation could prove more persistent than previously thought, ahead of a consumer price report on Tuesday and the Fed policy decision the following day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMMARKET REPORT